Veteran’s Day celebrations

TREMONT — Nearly 15 years ago middle school teacher Crystal Dow spearheaded an effort to connect students with veterans from the community and commemorate them indefinitely with a monument at the school.

On Friday, Nov. 8, as has been the tradition for more than a decade, Tremont Consolidated School is inviting veterans from the community to come in an speak to students in their classrooms beginning at 10:30 a.m. and join them for lunch at 11:20 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m. there will be an assembly in front of the Veterans Memorial at the school with a veteran guest speaker.

Over the years there are fewer veterans who come to the school for the annual lunch and ceremony, according to one employee who has been at the school longer than the tradition has existed. There aren’t as many veterans around, she added.

At least 15 Boy Scout troops from as far away as Massachusetts and as close as Bar Harbor will be spending the weekend in Blackwoods Campground for their annual Camporee. A flag retirement ceremony is scheduled to take place at the amphitheater in the campground at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

On Veterans Day itself, Monday, Nov. 11, the Bar Harbor Congregational Church will hold a commemoration service at 11 a.m., followed by a free lunch for veterans and a guest from noon to 1 p.m. sponsored by MDI Hospital.

Also on Monday at 11 a.m., there will be a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Bar Harbor Garden Club at the Blue Star Memorial Marker on Route 3, one third of a mile from the head of Mount Desert Island.

There will be no trash collection in the town of Mount Desert on Monday because of the holiday and the town office is scheduled to be closed. Crews will collect for both Monday and Tuesday customers on Tuesday.