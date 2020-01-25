Ventless trap survey seeks participants

WEST BOOTHBAY HARBOR — The Maine Department of Marine Resources, in cooperation with the Gulf of Maine Lobster Foundation, is seeking industry participants for the Regional Ventless Trap Program through a competitive bid process.

The cooperative research project between industry and scientists from Maine to New York seeks data on relative lobster abundance and size distribution. Three of nine legs are open for bid, covering (1) Mount Desert Island to Isle au Haut, (2) South Penobscot Bay, (3) Muscongus Bay — Metinicus. Each leg will have 75-100 small mesh traps rigged as triples randomly located at three depths.

All traps, line and buoys will be supplied to participating fishermen. Interested parties will need to complete the application to identify vessel specifications, daily rate and preferred sampling leg.

There will be total of nine contracted days per year (3 days per month, June — August). Each month participants will schedule a week to bait traps and haul traps twice on three nights set. If funding is available, the contract will last for 3 years before the survey leg is put out to bid again.

All applications must be received via mail, email, texted picture or fax by March 2 to Kathleen Reardon, Kathleen.Reardon@maine.gov, 350-7440 (cell) or 633-9404 (fax).