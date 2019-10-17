SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The service fee for registering a motor vehicle in both Southwest Harbor and Tremont has increased by $2, effective immediately.

Selectmen in both towns have approved the increase at recent meetings.

“It is the choice of the towns to do that, it’s not our requirement,” said Tremont Town Clerk Katie Dandurand during the Oct. 7 meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

That increase was approved by the state Legislature in September and was automatically changed in the software program some towns use for vehicle registration.

With the increase, the service fee for registering a new car is now $6 and $5 for a renewal.