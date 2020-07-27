Vehicle excise tax high in June 

TREMONT — Vehicle excise taxes were more than double what they have been in June the last few years.

Town Manager Chris Saunders reported to selectmen that the vehicle excise tax was down in the months of April and May, but June more than made up for the loss. In fact, the $77,832 brought in exceeded Saunder’s budget estimate for the tax by $26,000.

Vehicle excise tax amounts were up in Southwest Harbor for the month of June as well by nearly $12,000. During a June Board of Selectmen meeting, Deputy Town Clerk Debbie Clark joked that they must be giving away houses in town because of the number of people who had registered their vehicles in the first week of the month.

Mount Desert’s treasurer reported the town’s vehicle excise tax amount is about $100,000 less than at this time last year.

Earlier this year, Saunders commented the town was seeing an increase in seasonal residents registering their vehicles in Maine.