Vaping risks topic of talk

BAR HARBOR — Tara Young will deliver a presentation on vaping on Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the MDI High School Library.

As the Drug Free Community Program Coordinator at Healthy Acadia, Young conducts educational training for youth, parents, professionals and community members to understand the physical and behavioral health risks associated with substance use, misuse and addiction.

The presentation is free to the public. Snacks will be provided. Young will deliver an identical presentation at the Conners Emerson Library on Thursday, Feb 7, from 4:30-6 p.m.

For more information, contact Edith DuBois at edubois@mdirss.org