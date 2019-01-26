Vacation camp and sailor’s Valentines

SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum and Neighborhood Arts will hold a Tall Tales and Fish Stories camp for children ages 5 to 10. The camp will be held the week of February school vacation, Feb. 18-22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost of the camp is $195 or $160 for Penobscot Marine Museum members.

“From Paul Bunyan to Dad’s story about the giant fish that gets bigger with each retelling, Coastal Maine is rich with fish stories and tall tales,” museum representatives said.

Registration deadline is Feb. 8.

On Saturday, February 9, the museum will hold a Sailors’ Valentine workshop. There will be two sessions, one at 10 a.m. for children, and one at 11 a.m. for adults. The cost for the children’s session is $8, and the cost of the adult session is $20. Children under the age of 7 need to be accompanied by an adult.

Sailors’ Valentines are a form of sea shell art, popular in the 1800s, when sailors brought them home to their wives, girlfriends, mothers, or sisters. Most Sailors’ Valentines were made in the West Indies, on the island of Barbados, between 1830 and 1880, but production continued into the early 20th century.

For more information or to register for the camp or the workshop email jganskop@pmm-maine.org or call 548-2529.