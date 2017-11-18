US Marine helicopters buzz Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — A forgotten cell phone was the impetus for two U.S. Marine Corps helicopters to fly low over Mount Desert Island around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Six Marines had stopped for lunch at the Thirsty Whale earlier in the day, and one accidentally left his cell phone behind.

A little while after they left, server Jess Witherell said, the phone rang at the restaurant. The caller ID listed the Hancock County-Bar Harbor airport in Trenton.

“How far away are you from the town ball field?” the voice on the phone asked, according to Witherell.

“Well, are you walking or driving?”

“We’re landing a helicopter at the ball field.”

Bar Harbor residents are familiar with LifeFlight, a helicopter ambulance, using the town athletic fields as a landing zone.

“Oh. Well if you land the helicopter and walk, then it’s about ten minutes.”

Witherell said the caller asked if anyone from the restaurant might be available to bring a cell phone the group had left behind down to the ball fields to meet them. She said the restaurant was busy, but she would ask dishwasher Bryce Lambert if he could deliver the phone.

“I got chosen to be the person to go,” Lambert said. “I hopped in the car.”

The presence of the helicopters caused some alarm in the neighborhood. The noise set off at least one car alarm, according to reports.

Kate Hall Jordan was at the new Park Street Playground across the street from the athletic field with her son Finn when they heard and saw the helicopters approach.

“That’s not LifeFlight,” Finn Jordan said. “That’s an attack helicopter, like an Apache.” He later identified them as a Bell AH-1W SuperCobra and a Bell UH-1Y Venom.

One of them (the SuperCobra) landed while the Venom circled the area. One person came out of the landed chopper. Lambert ran to meet him and handed off the cell phone.

“He pulled the [velcro] patch off of his jacket and handed it to me” to say thanks for the help, Lambert said. Then they quickly took off again.

The Marines appear to be part of a helicopter squadron based in New Jersey. In January of this year, the NBC affiliate in Bangor reported that Marine helicopter units from North Carolina were conducting cold weather training using Brunswick as their base.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.