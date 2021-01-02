Urgent care center to open in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — A new choice for urgent medical care will be available for area residents when ConvenientMD opens a new clinic on High Street on Jan. 7. The clinic will join five other care centers the Portsmouth, N.H.-based health-care chain operates in Maine, including one in Bangor and four in central and southern Maine.

“We are excited to offer the Ellsworth community a[n] … option for treating injuries and illnesses and help alleviate some of the congestion at hospital emergency,” Marketing Director Adam Rosenthal said.

ConvenientMD’s urgent care centers offer walk-in medical services, from COVID-19 tests to (free) flu shots to setting broken arms, according to a press release announcing the new Ellsworth location. “When necessary, ConvenientMD can help coordinate care with other area health providers, such as primary care physicians, specialists and hospitals, to ensure patients receive the most comprehensive care available to them.”

The clinic will open with a lead provider, who can be a doctor, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner “that has vast experience in urgent care or emergency medicine,” Rosenthal said, along with a team of a registered nurse, radiology tech and two medical receptionists.

“As our volume grows, our team grows,” Rosenthal noted, adding medical assistants, paramedics and additional providers. “Our core team will open with roughly 25 employees on staff to start.”

For COVID-19 tests, both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be offered after an evaluation by a ConvenientMD provider. The evaluation may be held in person or through Virtual Urgent Care Services, available at 833-263-0131. No appointment or referral is required. The average turnaround time for PCR test results is two to five days, Rosenthal said. Antigen test results typically take under 30 minutes.

The clinic will also provide X-rays, IV fluids and antibiotics, EKGs and lab services along with in-office minor surgical procedures. Youth physicals are offered for $20, the press release states, and while most health insurance is accepted, insurance is not needed to be seen.

ConvenientMD will open Jan. 7 at 235 High St. and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment is needed to be seen, although pre-registration is encouraged by calling 358-7400.