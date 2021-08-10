UPDATED Island Briefs: Indivisible MDI meeting canceled, IHT campaign, volunteer searches

Indivisible MDI monthly meeting canceled

BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI’s monthly meeting that was to be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island in Bar Harbor, has been canceled.

IHT raises the bar

BAR HARBOR — To date, Island Housing Trust has raised $2.3 million of its $3.5 million goal to create and support affordable housing on Mount Desert Island. The organization kicked off the public phase of its campaign on July 29 at an event hosted by Ruth Colket.

To show its progress, a campaign “thermometer” was placed next to McGrath’s in Northeast Harbor on Tuesday. The majority of the funds raised will support the completion of the 10–home Jones Marsh Project with the remaining funds used to help would-be homebuyers.

Pictured, from left, Marla O’Byrne, executive director; Sydney Roberts Rockefeller, Campaign Committee member; and campaign co-chairs Peter Rogers and Deedie Bouscaren.

To learn more, visit www.islandhousingtrust.org.

Volunteer drivers needed

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections is looking for new volunteer drivers who can help neighbors with rides to medical appointments and life-enhancing activities. Volunteering takes about an hour a week at the minimum.

For those interested, learn more at Island Connection’s Joy Riding event on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Reel Pizza, on Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor.

There is no need to sign up in advance. Meet outside at the Island Connections sign. The rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 18. Rain date updates will be posted on the Island Connections Facebook page if necessary.

For more information, call Dana Mastroianni at 288-4457 or email [email protected]

Fishing for answers

BAR HARBOR — Contrary to humans, some animals have the capacity to fully regenerate damaged tissue and organs, including the nervous system. On Monday, Aug. 9, MDI Biological Laboratory will host “Fishing for Tissue Regeneration,” a virtual presentation by Romain Madelaine, Ph.D, an assistant professor at the lab.

Madelaine’s research focuses on the function of the stem cell population during neuronal and muscle tissue regeneration using the zebrafish as a model organism. He explores why the zebrafish, which is a highly regenerative animal, can readily regenerate neuron and muscle tissue, while mammals, including humans, for the most part cannot.

Madelaine arrived at MDIBL as an assistant professor in April of 2021. He studies neuron and muscle tissue regeneration at the laboratory’s Kathryn W. Davis Center for Regenerative Biology and Aging. Madelaine came to Bar Harbor from the Institut des Maladies Métaboliques et Cardiovasculaires in Toulouse, France, where he studied the molecular mechanisms of aging in the zebrafish as a research associate.

Register for this event online at mdibl.org/events.

Calling all cooks

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is looking for new volunteer home cooks to prepare healthy meals for local people who are currently being affected by cancer in the greater Mount Desert Island area.

All Home-Cooked Healing Meals Program recipients will receive meals at no charge for an eight-week period while undergoing treatment or while they are recovering. The organic meals are prepared according to individual dietary needs and preferences. The cost of the ingredients will be completely covered by the program.

Since the program is serving potentially immunocompromised individuals, food safety is a top priority. All volunteer cooks will be required to become certified through Maine’s ServSafe program training free of charge.

Those interested should contact the center by Aug. 21 by calling (207) 664-0339 or by emailing Amy Kurman at [email protected]

Memorial Concert

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A memorial concert to honor Susannah Jones will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at St. John the Divine.

Musicians include Jones’s son Amos Lawrence who plays violin and viola and Stephen Byers Sampson who plays piano. They will be performing pieces by Kreisler, Chopin, Brahms and Faure.

Family members in attendance are scheduled to speak. The concert will benefit the Westside Food Pantry, which provides food vouchers for local residents.

New appointment

TREMONT — Selectmen appointed Rick Smith to the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s board of trustees during their meeting on Monday.

They voted 3-1 to deny an application from Richard Cohen to serve on the Board of Appeals. When he asked the board at the end of the meeting if there was a reason for denying his application, no one on the board offered a reason.

There are still openings on the library’s board of trustees and on the Board of Appeals. Applications can be picked up at the town office.

Comp plan survey

TREMONT — Comprehensive Plan surveys did not go out in residents’ tax bills, despite being reported in last week’s Islander.

Copies of the survey can be picked up at the town office or Bass Harbor Memorial Library. The survey can also be filled out online, a link to which is available on the town’s website page.

SPCA Pet of the Week: Meet Ruby

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County is shining a spotlight on a sweet 7-year-old feline named Ruby.

This black-and-white spotted “cow kitty” was brought to the SPCA from a shelter in Georgia last February, and she is more than ready to go home.

This unassuming, lovely girl prefers a quiet home without small children or other animals. She would also love a family who is going to give her plenty of head scratches and brush her regularly. Do this and Ruby will reward you with tons of purrs and head bumps!

Make an appointment to meet Ruby today!