Unregistered dog owners get visits from police

BAR HARBOR — Police visited three residents last month to issue summonses. The charge was having unregistered dogs.

Using the police force to issue summonses “is a last resort for us,” said Lt. Dave Kerns of the Bar Harbor Police Department. “We’ll start making calls; and if people don’t respond to calls, we’ll visit.”

It signals the end of a long annual process to make sure all dogs in town are registered. The process begins with the town clerk, continues with the animal control officer, and ends with the police.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Town Clerk Sharon Linscott. The town has a database of 861 dogs and counting, all of which need to be licensed each year.

Every dog in Maine needs to be licensed each year with the town in which its owner lives. Registration can be done between Oct. 15 and Dec. 31. “All deadlines are set by the state of Maine,” Linscott said, noting that the state grants the month of January as a grace period.

In February, a $25 late fee gets added, and Linscott sends out reminder notices. The list of unregistered dogs then gets passed to Bar Harbor’s Animal Control Officer Diana de los Santos, who contacts each owner.

“So many people don’t realize you have to do this annually,” said de los Santos. “I talk to every single person on the list, [either by] calling them or on Facebook. Sometimes the animal has passed away, or they’ve moved,” she said.

To try to avoid calling people whose dogs have passed away, she first contacts area veterinarians to learn what she can.

It takes her about two months to comb through this list three times, she said. After that, any owners who still have not registered their dogs get referred to the police department.

“It carries a little more weight to have an officer do the summons,” de los Santos said, noting that in other towns, the animal control officer issues the summons for an unregistered dog.

“Once this list is given to the officers, it’s up to them,” she continued. “I don’t hear anything more until Oct. 15” when dog registration opens up again the following year.

“Every year it gets better,” de los Santos said. “I’m hoping it’s because I’m putting the message out there.”

She said one common misconception is that summer residents’ dogs don’t need to be registered. According to state law, they do. “You have to license them here if you’re visiting for 10 days or more.”

“It’s the law, and it doesn’t cost that much either,” de los Santos said, at $7 for a spayed or neutered dog. Furthermore, registering “is how the town knows that you have a dog that’s been vaccinated,” she said, which can have big implications. “I get a lot of calls from the emergency room. I can look it up and see if the dog is licensed.”

Licensing also helps identify stray or missing dogs, she said. “It’s the quickest easiest way for us to get your dog back to you.”