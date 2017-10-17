University of Maine names dean’s list

ORONO — Numerous area students were named to the dean’s list at The University of Maine for the spring semester.

From Bar Harbor, Isabel Bohrer, Caroline Bromberg, Molly Brown, Abbie Burton, Christopher Butler, Mary Chamberlin, Jennifer Clemens, Aaron Krevans, Gabrielle Link, Molly Moon, Michaela Murray, Sierra Tapley and Mckenzie Young were honored.

From Mount Desert, Pierce DiMauro was named to the list.

From Northeast Harbor, Mea Clark, Elizabeth Grace and Adam Gray were included on the dean’s list.

From Seal Cove, Abigail Irvine was named to the list.

From Trenton, Hannah Murphy and Kirsten Richard were honored.