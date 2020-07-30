UMaine’s early college fall courses  

ORONO — Through a partnership between the Maine Department of Education and the University of Maine, tuition is waived for all qualified public high school students in the state to cover full tuition for as many as 12 college credits per year at UMaine.

In addition, a reduced tuition rate of $138.25 per credit is available to students attending Maine private high schools.

Starting Aug. 31, UMaine will offer more than 100 fall courses suitable for qualified high school students. Classes are taught by UMaine faculty and meet general education requirements of the University of Maine system and the majority of colleges nationwide. Students benefit from the flexibility and variety of remote and online early college courses offered this fall.

Aug. 24 is the fall application deadline; registration is online at explorec.maine.edu. Interested students and parents should contact Allison Small, Early College Programs coordinator, (207) 581–8004, [email protected], or visit umaine.edu/earlycollege to learn about the application process.