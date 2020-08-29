UMaine scholarship fund

ORONO—University of Maine Foundation President Jeffery Mills and First National Bank President Tony McKim announce a $25,000 pledge from the bank in support of the newly established MDI Leaders Group of the University of Maine. The group was established in August 2017 when its first event was hosted in Bar Harbor, sponsored by First National Bank. Since then, the group has continued to meet twice a year.

“First National Bank continues to be a proud supporter of the University of Maine,” stated McKim, a UMaine graduate. “The University of Maine provides an opportunity for our local students to fulfill their educational dreams and we are so pleased to be able to assist them in their efforts.”

One of the goals of the group is to provide scholarship assistance to students from the MDI Region who attend UMaine. The gift from First National Bank will provide $20,000 toward a permanently–endowed fund known as the Mount Desert Island Region Leaders Club of the University of Maine Scholarship. This gift ensures that the scholarship will go on for perpetuity and will help UMaine students from the region for generations to come.

In addition, for the next five years, First National Bank will provide annual scholarship support equaling $1,000 for the scholarship. “We appreciate the bank’s investment in future UMaine students from the MDI community,” says Mills.

“First National Bank’s support has been a real game changer for the MDI Leaders Group of the University of Maine, which we believe will further strengthen the connections between the region and the University of Maine,” according to Mills.

The gift was counted in the University of Maine’s $200 million Vision for Tomorrow comprehensive campaign, led by the UMaine Foundation.