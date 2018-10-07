U-turn leads to hospital, jail

MOUNT DESERT — A Presque Isle woman was hospitalized Sept. 24 after a two-vehicle accident in Somesville Sept. 24. Carli Cleaves, no age given, was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion on Route 102 when another vehicle attempting to make a U-turn reportedly became airborne and spun around, striking the Fusion. The other vehicle was a Ford F150 operated by Deborah Williams, 78, of Mount Desert. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, and taken to Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. Both vehicles were towed.

A dog was reported to be the cause of a crash on Cooksey Drive on Sept. 25. A 2014 BMW operated by Sarah Butler, 39, of Maine (no town given) struck a ledge on the right side of the road while the driver was distracted by her dog that was loose in the vehicle, according to reports. No injuries were reported, but the car was towed.

Police removed a kitchen knife that was lying in the travel lane at the intersection of Routes 102 and 198 in Somesville on Sept. 25.

Police issued a summons to Margaret Grinnell, 39, of Mount Desert, for reportedly allowing her dog to roam at large on the Indian Point Road on Saturday.

Stephanie Griffith, 32, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of OUI Sunday evening after the vehicle she was driving reportedly crossed the center line of the road. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Bar Harbor

A minor accident was reported in a downtown parking lot Sept. 24. A 2018 Toyota operated by Pamela Lowther, 54, of Maine (no town given) was backing out of a parking spot when it reportedly struck a 2018 Subaru operated by Robert Cole, 35, of Ohio. The Subaru was stopped, waiting for a parking spot to become vacant, police said. It had damage to the driver’s side door.

A deer reportedly ran into Route 102 the night of Sept. 24, striking the side of a 2003 Subaru operated by David Ward, 87, of Maine (no town given). The deer ran off into the woods and the car had a dent and broken mirror, according to reports.

On Sept. 25, a 2016 Toyota Camry operated by Brenna Fenton, 30, of Franklin was pulling into a parking spot on Main Street when it reportedly struck the front left side of a parked 2009 Subaru Forester owned by Elizabeth Graves, 34, of Bar Harbor, causing minor damage.

A car was towed after striking a utility pole at the head of the island Sept. 25. The 2007 Honda Fit operated by Denise Flynn, 47, of Peabody, Mass., reportedly lost control while turning through the intersection. There was front-end damage to the car. A passenger, Christopher Hilton, 39, of Southwest Harbor was injured in the accident and transported to the hospital. Upon his release from the hospital on Sept. 26, Hilton was arrested on two active warrants and transported to Hancock County Jail.

A woman reported on Sept. 26 that her car had been stolen, valued at $2,500.

Crowded roads were a factor in an accident on Sept. 26. A 2006 Freightliner operated by Karl Delong, 65, of Bartlett’s Island was heading north on Main St. when it reportedly struck a parked 2018 Ford, last operated by George Kaplan, 77, of Saddlebrooke, Ariz. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

Donna Meyerbach, 79, of Ellsworth was driving west on Indian Point Road the night of Sept. 26 when a tree reportedly fell onto her 2015 Toyota Prius. Meyerbach was not injured, but the Prius was towed.

Following a bail check Sept. 26, Jason Locke, 36, of Bar Harbor was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine (class C), unlawful possession of psilocybin mushrooms (class D), unlawfully furnishing scheduled drugs (class C), and violation of bail (class E). He was transported to Hancock County Jail.

A woman who was reportedly bitten by an unleashed dog while walking her own dog Sept. 27 was treated at the hospital for the bite. Police warned the dog’s owner about having their dog off leash.

Police arrested Jamie Seeley, 46, of Conn. on Sept. 27 on a charge of criminal trespass, which means returning to a site after being warned of trespassing. Seeley was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Spenser Simis, 25, of Bar Harbor was stopped in traffic on Route 102 Sept. 27 when his 2015 Chevy 2500 was reportedly struck from behind by a 2013 Isuzu box truck operated by Tyler Perry, 25, of Glenburn. Both vehicles were towed, and both drivers reported minor injuries.

A local nonprofit called police on Friday when they found prescription medication on their property, not in its original packaging. Police collected the medication and disposed of it.

A 2015 Subaru operated by Charles Morrill, 84, of Bar Harbor, was turning the corner from Zion Lane to Cottage Street when it reportedly struck a parked 1999 Subaru, last operated by Amy Sidman, 68, of Bar Harbor. No injuries and minor damage reported.

On Friday, police warned someone for trespassing at a Roberts Square residence.

Police were notified of a person stumbling in the road on Norway Drive Friday night. They did not locate the person. Later police got another call about a person fallen in the road on Norway Drive. Police found the person to be intoxicated, with minor injuries, and arranged for transport to the hospital.

Early Saturday morning, police issued a warning to people camping in their vehicle on Wayman Lane.

Following a complaint of erratic driving Saturday evening, police arrested William McFarland, 64, of Bar Harbor on an OUI charge. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Early Sunday morning, a 2014 Chevy Cruz operated by Julie Clark, 58, of Bar Harbor was traveling north on Route 3 near the Oceanarium when it struck a deer that had reportedly run into the road. There was damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, and no injuries reported.

Nicholas Stearns, 22, of Virginia was summonsed Sunday on a charge of operating without a license.

Southwest Harbor

An apparently ill or injured seagull and a possibly rabid raccoon were both reported to police the afternoon of Sept. 25. Officers relayed the information to a game warden. On Sept. 27, another injured seagull was reported and police worked to find a rehabilitation facility for the animal.

A missing person was reported midday Sept. 26, but was located before police arrived.

Two vehicles sustained minor damage in a car accident on Main Street around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. A 2018 Ford Explorer was parked on Main Street when it was reportedly hit by a 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Elizabeth Simpson, 79, of London. Stephen Kruchko, 64, of Centerville, Va. is the owner of the Ford Explorer. According to the police report, the Sentra pulled out of a non-parking spot and hit the Explorer. Both vehicles had some damage but were drivable.

A resident reported a possible burglary Sept. 27 after noticing damage to the lock on a door. The resident thought the lock might have been tampered with, but the officer instead found debris from a recent storm had apparently damaged it.

A visiting tour bus was reportedly blocking traffic flow at the Lower Town Dock the afternoon of Sept. 27. When police arrived, the bus was in a position to allow traffic flow to resume, police said.

A woman was taken to the hospital Friday evening after police were called to a possible overdose on an unknown substance.

Police checked on a child Saturday around 10 p.m. at the request of a concerned parent and grandparent calling from Florida. The child was okay, police said.

A lost dog was reported Sunday afternoon.

A local caretaker reported damage to a fence on the property where he works Sunday afternoon. It’s not clear how long the damage has been there, police said.

Police woke a man up on Monday just after 11 a.m. after a medical office requested a well-being check. Apparently, the man had missed an appointment and the office wanted to make sure he was okay. He had just returned from a trip and had been sleeping, police said.

Trenton

Someone allegedly fueled up their vehicle and fled the scene without paying at a Trenton business on Sept. 24 around noon. Deputies reported that the suspect was later located in Ellsworth and went back to the business and paid for the fuel.

Tremont

A Tremont woman called the sheriff office to report a possible incident that she feels is part of ongoing harassment around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Ellsworth Police Department asked the sheriff’s office for assistance in gathering information about a minor car accident involving a Tremont resident. A deputy located the person and collected the requested information, according to the report.

James Ross, 32, of Minnesota reported that his 2018 Audi was damaged while he was eating at a Bass Harbor restaurant Sept. 30. He did not have any information about the other vehicle, according to reports.

A deputy investigated the unattended death of a New York man, 68, at a Tremont residence Saturday. He said the man died of natural causes.

Acadia National Park

Rangers assisted 55-year-old man from Lebanon, Penn. who had an asthma attack while on a carriage ride Sept. 20.

Ben Lerner, 27, of Hackensack, N.J. was issued a notice of violation Sept. 20 for reportedly camping on the shore of Eagle Lake.

A 70-year-old male had minor injuries after reportedly falling on the rocks at Schoodic Point Sept. 21.

Rangers assisted a 66-year-old woman who cut her forearm in a fall Sept. 23 at Jordan Pond House, according to reports.

Kayla Brooks, 25, of Stillwater was stopped for speeding Sept. 23 on West Street Extension. She was cited on a charge of operating after suspension and warned for speeding.

A passenger car driven by a 75-year-old man reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane Sept. 25 near Wonsqueak Harbor at Schoodic and struck an Island Explorer bus. No injuries were reported.

Rangers and a Bar Harbor Police officer responded to a report of dogs running loose near Wild Gardens of Acadia Sept. 25. They found the dogs on Route 3 and get them off the roadway, according to reports. The owner later located the dogs on the Jesup Path.

Rodney Coe, 82, of Davenport, Fla. was issued a citation for reportedly engaging in business without a permit or contract at Schoodic Sept. 25.

Tour bus drivers were warned about parking off-road at the base of Cadillac Sept. 25.

A tree fell on Stanley Brook Road Sept. 26, according to reports. Rangers assisted park maintenance staff with closing the road while they cut the tree.

The lower gates at Thunder Hole were closed and signs were posted Sept. 26 for a high surf warning.

Rangers cleaned up an illegal campsite by the Jesup Trail Sept. 26.