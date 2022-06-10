Two teachers share Golden Apple Award

BAR HARBOR — Lacey Schlag, fourth-grade teacher at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor, and Tonya Prentice, middle school science teacher at Tremont Consolidated School, are the 2022 recipients of the MDI Rotary Club’s Golden Apple Award for excellence in education.

They will split the $1,000 that comes with the award.

Schlag was nominated by a colleague, who wrote, “Lacey is an amazing teacher. Her commitment to education and her students is exemplary. She holds all students to high standards and goes above and beyond to help them.

“Lacey is able to meet students where they are and support them to continue learning. She realizes that all students learn differently, and she cherishes the opportunity to learn about them.

“She tells each student and parent that she is ‘on their team’ and is willing to go the extra mile to create positive relationships. She connects real-world experiences to learning, leads by example, keeps calm and takes time to think through before responding.

“Her fairness, honesty and respect for teachers and students is something that should be celebrated.”

Prentice was nominated by a parent, who wrote that she is “constantly challenging the students to plow forward into new territories and to think differently about what they thought they knew so that they can expand their horizons.

“She makes learning fun, whether in the classroom or out in the field. Sometimes the best teaching takes place when play is incorporated into the curriculum. Kids sometimes don’t even know when they are learning!

“A recent project assigned by Mrs. Prentice was the classic “make a volcano” project, but with a twist. She explained that there are many ways to make a volcano erupt and encouraged students to test the different recipes and to document the changes in eruption.”

Prentice was honored as Oxford County Teacher of the Year in 2020. This spring, she was one of only 10 middle school science teachers nationwide to be chosen to participate in the 2022 National STEM Scholarship Program.