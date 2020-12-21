Two shot, one arrested in Trenton incident

ELLSWORTH — Two men were shot at a Trenton residence Sunday night and a Milbridge man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and robbery, according to Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Patrick Kane.

A 911 call came into the Hancock County Regional Communications Center at 8:25 p.m. Deputies, Ellsworth Police officers and Maine State Police troopers converged on the scene.

The wounded men were taken by ambulance for treatment, Kane said.

“The officers were able to identify the suspected offenders and track them to a motor vehicle crash in the town of Holden,” said the chief deputy. “The suspected offenders were transported via ambulance to [Northern Light] Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.”

At 5:20 Monday morning, police arrested Larry Smith, 50, upon his release from the hospital, Kane said.

Smith is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail while awaiting his initial court appearance.

“This incident remains under investigation,” said Kane. “Additional arrests are likely. There are no further safety concerns for the public.”