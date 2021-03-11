Two rescued after falls on carriage road  

MOUNT DESERT — Two men were rescued after being injured in falls on an ice-covered carriage road at Little Long Pond in separate incidents on Saturday.

One was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital by the Northeast Harbor Ambulance service with non-life-threatening injuries. The other declined hospital evaluation.

The first incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m., the second at around 3 p.m., according to Mount Desert Fire Chief Mike Bender.

“They were injured enough that they couldn’t get themselves out, so they called the ambulance service,” he said.

The ambulance service then called the fire department for assistance.

“They thought it might be a carry-out situation, plus we have a key to the gate over there to give them access to the carriage road,” Bender said.

“But once they got in there, they found that the carriage road was just a sheet of ice, so they backed out. We called the Southwest Harbor Fire Department to request their ATV to come over and get (the injured men) out, which they did, and it worked out very well.”

The ages and hometowns of the two men who were rescued were not reported.

The carriage road where the incidents occurred is owned by the Land & Garden Preserve. It connects to the Acadia National Park carriage road system.