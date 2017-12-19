Two libraries see stars

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library and the Southwest Harbor Public Library have been named America’s star libraries by the American Library Association’s “Library Journal.”

This designation is based on statistics for circulation, digital downloads, library visits, program attendance and public access computer use per capita. This information is derived from data released by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“I think the fact that two of the five star-rated libraries in Maine are on Mount Desert Island shows this area is truly a community of readers and library supporters,” said Candy Emlen, director of the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

“In fact, all of the libraries on the island are well-loved, supported and respected. I am proud we are one of them.”

Camden Public Library, Milbridge Public Library and Southwest Harbor Public Library each received five stars. Guilford Memorial Library and Northeast Harbor Library each received three stars.

Of the 7,409 public libraries that qualified, only 259 received a three-star, four-star or five-star designation.