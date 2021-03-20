Two hikers recovered from Dorr Mountain

BAR HARBOR – The bodies of two hikers from Massachusetts who appear to have fallen about 100 feet along ice covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain were recovered on Saturday.

According to the park service, a search was initiated on Friday after family members reported the couple overdue.

The names of the man, 28, and woman, 30, both of Rutland, MA, have not yet been released. According to reports, the couple arrived in Bar Harbor on Tuesday and were last heard from Thursday around noon. The woman, in a phone conversation with a family member, expressed an interest in hiking Cadillac Mountain.

Concerns arose on Friday when they did not check out of their hotel or return to their vehicle.

National Park Service rangers and volunteers from Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue, along with a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service, initiated the search. During the overnight hours a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Cape Cod equipped with thermal imaging technology searched for heat signatures on the north and east sides of Dorr and Cadillac Mountains without success.

A ground search began Saturday morning in areas of high probability and searchers discovered the bodies late Saturday morning.

National Park Service rangers and Maine State Police are investigating, with the assistance of Bar Harbor Police Department.

No further information is available at this time.