Two charged after parking lot assault 

BAR HARBOR — Two men are facing charges of elevated aggravated assault in connection with an incident in a downtown parking lot in December 2019 that sent one person to the hospital with apparent blunt force trauma.

Around 7 p.m. Dec. 18, the victim came into the police station with “severe lacerations to the head,” and face injuries, Lt. David Kerns said. “An ambulance took him to the hospital.”

The police began an investigation and identified a suspect, Ryan Mooreside, 31, of Hancock. Mooreside was interviewed the following day at the police station and then arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. After a hearing before a judge, he was released on bail.

The investigation continued and in February a second suspect in the incident was identified and charged. Dennis Fongeallaz, 35, of Bucksport was already in custody at the jail when he was summonsed Feb. 13 on charges of elevated aggravated assault and a probation violation.