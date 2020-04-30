Two bond questions to appear on July 14 ballot

AUGUSTA – Two bond questions totaling $120 million will appear on the July 14 ballot.

The special referendum election will take place on the same day as the state primary election. On April 10, Governor Janet Mills signed an executive order postponing the June 9 primary election to July 14. In addition to selecting party candidates for federal (other than president), state and county offices, voters will consider a $15 million internet bond and $105 million highway bond.

Question one will ask, “Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30,000,000 in federal, private, local or other funds?”

Question two will ask, “Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects, to be used to match an estimated $275,000,000 in federal and other funds?”

Visit the upcoming elections webpage https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html for additional information. Voters may request an absentee ballot at https://www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl. Voters can also request their ballot from their municipal clerk directly or vote in person on Election Day.

Maine citizens who need to register to vote can access the Maine Voter Registration application https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/voterregcard20.pdf and submit their completed form via mail to their town clerk.