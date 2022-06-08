Two-alarm fire destroys cottage

BAR HARBOR —No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a cottage on North Graff Road on June 2.

Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matthew Bartlett and his crew arrived at the burning single-story cottage roughly five minutes after the call.

The cottage, called “Little Acorn,” owned by Ralph and Millicent Graff, was unoccupied at the time.

Around 20 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from outside the house.

“When we arrive at a structure that is fully involved, we go into what is called a defensive attack, which means we don’t enter the building and we just hit it from the outside, positioned at the best locations,” Chief Bartlett said. He added that the fire, down a long, private road, was mostly contained and was not a threat to other structures. A leaking propane tank had to be removed immediately, however.

“We had to concentrate a water stream on the leaking tank to dissipate the gas coming from it,” said Chief Bartlett.

The incident also brought Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor fire departments to the site while Trenton Fire Department was on standby at the Somesville fire station.

Between drenching the flames and picking up equipment, the fire departments had the fire out by 10 p.m. Crews remained on scene searching for hotspots with a thermal camera until 1 a.m.

State Fire Marshal Investigator John Wardwell found that the fire was accidental in nature and was the result of a malfunctioning propane hot water heater.

The cottage is a total loss. “We are devastated and still trying to process all of this,” said the Graffs’ daughter Jennifer. “Our dear cottage had so much history with our family as well as the families who preceded us.”