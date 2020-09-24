Hundreds of supporters show up for Trump Jr. rally in Holden

HOLDEN — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald J. Trump turned out to hear his son, Donald Trump Jr., speak at a rally Wednesday evening at Maine Military Supply in Holden.

Trump Jr. listed a few of his father’s accomplishments and said people never hear about them because journalists reporting the facts are now “activists.”

“Since I’m old, I remember when achieving peace in the Middle East would have been a huge deal,” he said. “Trump did it twice. And it’s as though it never happened. They can’t give Donald Trump a win.”

“If we had journalists instead of activists, we’d hear about these things,” Trump Jr. said.

The President’s son also questioned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s fitness for running for office as well as leading the country.

Trump Jr. rallied the troops, so to speak, calling on supporters to poll their friends and neighbors.

“We have to be on the ground,” Trump Jr. said. “We have to get the truth out there because the mainstream media won’t do it.”

People stood in a line that started out on the roadside to get in before the event began.

Former Governor Paul LePage kicked off the rally with a promise to be a gubernatorial candidate for Maine in two years.

LePage introduced Second Congressional District candidate Dale Crafts. Crafts is a former Maine state representative from House District 56.