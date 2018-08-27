Truck roll-over in Trenton

TRENTON — The driver of a cement truck that fell on its side Monday morning on Oak Point Road suffered only minor injuries, officials said. The accident closed the road for part of the day.

A Sargent Corporation truck nearly full to capacity turned on its side on Oak Point Road, just beyond the intersection with Goose Cove Road, about 8:15 a.m., according to the Hancock County Sherriff’s Office.

Traffic was down to one lane on Oak Point Road from 8:30 – 10 a.m. Then, deputies closed off Oak Point Road completely to through traffic from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Speed wasn’t a factor in the accident, Deputy Luke Gross said. The driver had been wearing a seatbelt. He was examined by paramedics and released, Gross said.

Deputies were on scene for more than four hours working to get the truck back on all fourteen wheels. It took three commercial-size wreckers to pull it upright, Gross said.

“When we flipped it up we had to make sure it didn’t continue to roll,” he said.

Trucks carrying wet cement mix are heavy, Gross said, but also, the weight in the load can shift. That can cause a dangerous imbalance.

This type of truck that rolled over is allowed to carry 10 yards of cement, he said, and the one in the accident had about eight and half yards in its chamber.

No other property was damaged in the accident but the truck was considered a total loss, according to reports.