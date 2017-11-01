Truck purchase approved

TREMONT — The town is looking to buy a new snowplow truck, and selectmen on Monday gave the nod to a bid proposal drafted by Town Manager Dana Reed with one addition, that the bid include an option for wings to extend the reach of the plow.

The 550-class truck would take over duties from a 2005 Ford F350 with more than 160,000 miles. The older truck would not be taken out of service; it would remain in use “until the wheels fall off,” Reed said.

Bid specifications call for a four-wheel-drive truck with a diesel engine with a regular cab and a gross vehicle weight of 19,000 pounds. The vehicle is to have a Fisher sand spreader, dump body and come equipped with options geared toward winter road maintenance.

Money for the purchase would come from the budget for the next fiscal year.