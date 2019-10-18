Trout talk

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Trout Unlimited will host the first chapter meeting of the season Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Pat’s Pizza. The business meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a featured presentation by Mike Enos at 6:30 p.m.

DETU conducts a raffle directly following the speaker. Meetings are free and open to the public.

Enos is a native Mainer, lifelong sportsman, and avid trout fisherman. He recently went to northern Ontario’s Sutton River in search of giant, wild and native brook trout.

His presentation, “The Sutton River Trip — Bucket List Brook Trout” covers all aspects of what a trip like that entails. He is a strong advocate of promoting and conserving our native and wild cold water fisheries in Maine.

Enos has been a member of Trout Unlimited for over 30 years. Recently, he has been published in Maine Audubon’s Habitat magazine, “Volunteering for the Brook Trout Survey Project” and been cited in Trout Unlimited’s Trout magazine as a citizen scientist in their “Angler Science” article by Mark Taylor.

Contact 288-5442.