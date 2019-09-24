Trojans take to Casco Bay

PORTLAND — The Mount Desert Island High School sailing team sent six sailors to the Casco Bay Fall Open regatta Saturday, hosted by SailMaine. This year the school is offering sailing as an official school sport in the fall, rather than in the spring as in the last few seasons.

Leaving MDI in the “wee hours” Saturday morning, coach John Macauley said, the team “didn’t expect great wind, but it turned out to be a decent day on the water with winds out of the S/SW at around 8 knots by noon.”

The Trojans finished 13th out of 16 teams from Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont. Nate Ingebritson and Louise Chaplin sailed in the A rotation for the whole regatta. Joe Minutolo and Sofie Dowling shared the B rotation with Sylvester Mays and Addison LeClair.

The ‘B’ boat logged a fourth-place finish in their second race, behind Falmouth, Islesboro and Lincoln Academy. The ‘A’ boat finished in the top half of the field in three of their eight races.

“The team is young and building at this point,” Macauley said, calling them “great kids.” In practice, he wants to focus on starts and roll tacking.

The team is set to return to Portland Saturday, Sept. 28 for the Southern Maine Open, and Saturday, Oct. 5 for the Clipper Challenge.