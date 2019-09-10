Trojans host first fall regatta

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School sailing team finished third of four teams Sunday in the first regatta of the PenBay League’s fall season. Due to recent cold spring seasons and other factors, the school made the switch this year to hold the official school sailing season in the fall. In recent years, a fall team at the MDI Community Sailing Center competed as a club sport.

“This is our season opener and a bit of a shakedown cruise,” coach John Macauley said. This year’s Trojans are a young team; the oldest members are juniors. “It was spectacular weather, with winds around 10-12 knots from the north in the morning and clocking around to the west/southwest in the afternoon. “

Three other teams participated: MDI and Boothbay each fielded four boat crews, Islesboro had three and Rockland Community sailing had two. Boothbay was the winner on the day.

MDI ‘B’ boat, Nate Ingebritson and Louise Chaplin, finished fourth of 13 boats with a total score of 12 and bullets in their last two races. ‘A’ boat, Joey Minutoto and Sylvester Mays, finished second in their first race and a score of 18. Big-boat veteran Sofie Dowling skippered MDI ‘D’ boat with Patrick Hall as crew; their score was 30. Mia Sawyer and Matilda Allen finished with 32.