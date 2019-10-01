Trojan sailors challenge top boats at Southern Maine Open

PORTLAND — Mount Desert Island High School sailors Nate Ingebritson and Louise Chaplin finished fourth of 28 boats Saturday in the Southern Maine Open regatta at Sail Maine.

The pair logged top-half finishes in each of the day’s seven races, including two third-place finishes and a second place in the final race.

In team scores, the Trojans finished 11th of 14 teams. Two teams from Falmouth took first and second place on the day.

“I was short my usual B rotation crew, but Sylvester Mays and Matilda Allen stepped right up and acquitted themselves well,” coach John Macauley said. “It was a fabulous day to be on the water with winds out of the southwest at around 14, gusting to 20 knots. And there was plenty of sun!”

The team is set to return to Portland again this Saturday, for the Clipper Challenge.