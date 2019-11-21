Tribal ambassador on decolonizing Thanksgiving

ELLSWORTH — Maulian Dana, tribal ambassador of the Penobscot Nation, will speak Nov. 24 at a meeting of the League of Women Voters – Downeast. The meeting was rescheduled from another date; it will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Moore Center.

Dana will discuss how the Thanksgiving holiday is seen in Native American communities.

“History has always been written by the winners,” a statement from the group said, “those who feel that they have won the right to portray that history in a light that waters down the consequences of their ‘winning’.

“However, by unpacking the truth we can all reach a place of better understanding and humanity.”

Dana serves as the appointed tribal ambassador of the Penobscot Nation where she grew up and now raises her two daughters. The ambassador role functions as the government relations position of the nation and assists the chief with matters in local, state and federal government.

In her first term as ambassador, she worked on the new Maine laws banning Indian mascots in Maine public schools and universities along with replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day in the state.

Dana was an elected Tribal Council member before being appointed as ambassador. She is a 2006 graduate of the University of Maine, where she earned bachelor’s degree in political science.

Lunch will be offered, and a $10 contribution is suggested. Contact downeast@lwvme.org.