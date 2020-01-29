Trenton scoping session a is a non-starter

TRENTON – A plan to raise oysters on a five-acre site in Goose Cove, west of Haynes Point in Western Bay, raised little concern and no opposition at what was scheduled as a Department of Marine Resources aquaculture “scoping session” Monday evening in the Trenton Municipal Building.

Brian Harvey, of Glenburn, filed an application with DMR for a 20-year aquaculture lease to grow oysters in bags anchored on the bottom of six acres below the mean low tide line in Goose Cove. As part of the application process, and before the application is considered final, he was required to hold an informal meeting to introduce the plan to the community and listen to comments on his proposal. Harvey published notice of the meeting in The Ellsworth American, gave notice to owners of shorefront land located within 1,000 feet of the proposed lease site and DMR gave notice of the meeting to the town.

At the appointed hour, Harvey and his wife, Brenda, were on hand at the town office and, with Trenton Harbormaster John Bennett and Harbor Committee member Bruce Cameron, waited for the public. In the event, only three people, owners of shorefront land near the area where Harvey wants to raise his oysters, came to the meeting.

With nobody from DMR was on hand, Harvey and everyone else seemed confused as to whether their informal chat met the requirements for a scoping session. Adding to the confusion, after Harvey confirmed that he was amending his application to apply for a lease of five, not six, acres and that he would not have any floating gear on the site, the conversation turned to an existing 50-acre oyster aquaculture lease held by Warren Pettegrow and the procedure for obtaining a mooring from the town. There was no apparent opposition to Harvey’s plan.

If DMR determines that Monday’s soiree was a scoping session, the next steps in the process will be for the department to accept Harvey’s application as final, schedule a site visit and finally to hold a public hearing. The schedule for those events is as yet undetermined.