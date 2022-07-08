Trenton pledges to save monarch butterflies 

TRENTON — Select Board members have signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to help save the endangered monarch butterfly population. Trenton is one of three communities in Maine, along with Biddeford and Gray, to sign the pledge.

The eastern Monarch population has fallen by 90 percent, while less than 1 percent of the western population remains. Habitat loss is one of the major factors that contribute to this decline.

The Mayors’ Monarch Pledge tries to combat this habitat loss by encouraging communities like Trenton to grow native nectar plants and milkweed in public areas such as town land, schools and roadsides as well as backyards. These pollinator gardens and meadows will provide habitat for Monarch butterflies to rest, eat and lay eggs, and will help pollinate plants in the community.

As part of its pledge, the Trenton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Monarch Pledge Proclamation Day on July 16 from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Fire Department located at 59 Oak Point Road.

The event will feature a Maine master naturalist and a representative of the Xerces Society for the Conservation of Invertebrates. Attendees will learn how to protect and grow their own Monarch habitat. Milkweed seedlings will be available on a first come, first served basis for a voluntary donation. There will also be face painting and games for children.

Learn more about the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge by visiting the National Wildlife Federation’s website at www.nwf.org/mayorsmonarchportal. View the Trenton Mayors’ Monarch Pledge Proclamation at https://tinyurl.com/4bechmss.

For more information, contact Barbara Acosta at [email protected] or (301) 906-8378.