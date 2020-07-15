Trenton Marketplace sells: New supermarket opens Friday

TRENTON—A popular stop along the Bar Harbor Road (Route 3), the Trenton Marketplace and IGA, sold on Monday.

Former owner Kimberly Murphy made the decision to sell after a 32-year history with the business. In an interview with the Islander, Murphy said she started working at the supermarket in 1988, four years after it opened. She was promoted to manage the store. Then in 2004, she and her husband Dean purchased the business. They have been owners and managers ever since.

The Murphys had been considering switching wholesalers and renovating the store, but then received an offer to buy the business over the winter. “After lengthy conversations, we decided to sell,” Murphy said.

It helped that Murphy knew the new owners, brothers Jeremy and Jason Edwards, having worked with their father on the Maine Grocer’s Board. “They’re an independent family company,” she said, which she felt was a good fit for the business.

Murphy said that selling the supermarket, along with the self-serve gas station in front and apartments above, will allow her to concentrate on her other businesses, Ellsworth Marketplace and Lamoine Marketplace. “I’m a hands-on owner; I like to be in the stores,” she said, admitting that for the past 16 years, most of her attention has been on the larger store in Trenton.

New owner Jeremy Edwards said he has crews in the former IGA getting ready for a July 17 reopening as Edwards Brothers Supermarkets. Crews are cleaning, renovating the produce section, replacing shelves and restocking. “We’re going to be supplied by Hannaford,” he said, meaning the independent grocery will have “the same prices, same selection as in Bar Harbor and Ellsworth.”

Edwards said the gas station is currently open for customers to pay at the pump. He will retain the Shell brand of gasoline. The bottle redemption center will reopen on July 28, at least temporarily, Edwards said, while they figure out if it is feasible to operate long term.

Edwards owns another Hannaford-supplied supermarket in Unity, called Unity Shop N Save.

Monday’s sale included the business and equipment. Sale of the property at 1007 Bar Harbor Road is expected to happen next week, according to Murphy.