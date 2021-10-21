Trenton firefighter hired to full-time town and airport position 

TRENTON — Bill Malcolm, a current member of the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, has been hired as the full-time firefighter to serve both the town and the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport.

Trenton Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Corson made that announcement at the town’s Select Board meeting Oct. 5. It’s a decision that has been months in the making and reflects the shift the department is undergoing to include paid positions.

“It’s a good baby step for what we think is coming on the fire service side for us,” Corson said. “I think it’s going to be very beneficial for us.”

Corson spoke to the Islander earlier in the month and explained that reduced volunteerism and the “considerable” commitment to be on the volunteer force could be contributing to the department’s decrease in membership, which has been a factor in its plans to develop the full-time position.

Corson called Malcolm, who has been part of the crew for six years, a hard worker and energetic and spoke of his roots to the community, where his children attend school and his wife volunteers for the department.

For Malcolm, the position is “something that he’s been wanting to do for a long time,” Corson said.

Malcolm will start his employment Nov. 1 and will eventually start his training toward becoming an emergency medical technician.

The creation of the joint position was approved by Trenton voters at Town Meeting June 12. Malcolm will be an employee of the town, contracted to work 20 hours per week at the airport and 20 hours with the town’s fire department. At Town Meeting, voters also approved funding $25,000 for the position, which is half of its $50,000 total.