Wednesday - Dec 22, 2021
Steve Corson joined the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department in 1989. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Trenton fire chief resigns

December 22, 2021 by on News

TRENTON — Steve Corson, who has been with the town’s volunteer fire department for over three decades, announced to the Select Board Dec. 14 that he is resigning as chief, effective Jan. 1, 2022. 

“In a nutshell, I’ve been doing this 33 years, been serving as chief for seven,” Corson told the board, adding, “2021 has not been great for a number of reasons.” 

He shared that it was time to put his family first. 

“I appreciate what everyone’s done for me, done for the department. It’s a decision I don’t take lightly,” he said. “On the other hand, I know it’s just time.” 

Corson said that he does plan to stay with the department, adding, “I’m not going too far.” 

He said that members of the department will be making a recommendation for a new chief and that he will bring that recommendation to the Select Board Dec. 28, along with his letter of resignation. 

Corson noted the support the department receives from the town of Trenton, something he said is not a given in every community.  

“We have 110 percent support from the community, Select Board and members of the fire department,” he said.  

Members of the board thanked him for his years of service.  

