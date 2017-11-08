Trenton, Ellsworth firefighters respond to chimney fire

TRENTON – Firefighters from the Trenton, Ellsworth and Lamoine fire departments responded to a report of a chimney fire at a home on Bayside Road on Wednesday morning. Trenton Fire Chief Steve Corson said his department received a call at around 10:45 a.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, responders saw smoke rising out of a countertop that was next to the chimney inside the home, Corson said.

Crews used ladders to climb onto the roof to drop dry chemical fire extinguisher down the chimney. They also used a chain to clean out the chimney and make sure there wasn’t any blockage.

Firefighters also took apart the countertop to check whether the fire had spread.

Corson said the firefighters hauled several buckets of flammable creosote out of the chimney.

“The season’s coming,” he said. “It’s a good wake-up call to have your chimney serviced. Take advantage of the good weather right now and do it before the fire department has to come.”

Firefighters from Hancock and Lamoine covered the Trenton station while Trenton firefighters were on scene.