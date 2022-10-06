Trenton Elementary welcomes new music teacher

TRENTON — A new teacher has joined the Trenton Elementary School faculty. Christien Breau was recently hired as a music teacher at the school and began teaching this fall.

Breau is not only new to Trenton Elementary – he is also new to teaching. Although he has given studio lessons for several years, this new position is the first time he has taught in a classroom setting.

“This was my very first teaching gig as a full-time music teacher,” Breau said.

Despite being new to the job, Breau has already found his position to be a rewarding one, as someone who is able to help others learn and have fun while doing it.

“I think when the kids are having an amazing time and I see the smiles on their faces, that is an amazing reward,” Breau said.

Breau has found that teaching music can differ from the other school subjects in the way that students engage with it, which makes his job more interesting and fun.

“Music is one of those things that kids seem to be a bit more excited to be involved in,” Breau said.

Breau is eager to bring new things to the music program in the years to come and has ideas for things he might like to add to Trenton’s repertoire.

“Right now, I am teaching general music and band,” Breau said. “It’s my hope that we’ll see some vocal and orchestra in the future.”

Though Breau hopes to eventually incorporate some orchestral and vocal learning, the band is where his expertise lies. Breau spent his college years studying the tuba for his degree, while also playing it for the University of Maine marching band. In addition, Breau has experience with drum corps.

“I’ve done a lot of marching band and drum corps,” Breau said. “I did UMaine marching band and drum corps with the cadets.”

Breau also has some experience in theater and may put it to use in the future at the elementary school, which currently lacks a theater department. Currently, Breau serves as pit director for musicals at Mount Desert Island High School. This year, he is working on the high school’s production of “Oliver.”

“I’m working at MDI High School as the pit director for the musical,” Breau said. “We don’t have theater at the elementary school; it’s something I’m thinking about.”

Breau has been enjoying his new job, as well as his new community, which he is eager to immerse himself in.

“I’ve been absolutely loving it,” Breau said. “Making connections with the kids and some of the families in the local area.”

Originally hailing from South Portland, Breau said he enjoys the feel of Trenton and school communities and likes the fact that he continues to meet new people and see people he has already met everywhere he goes.

“I really love the small-town feel of it,” Breau said. “Everyone knows each other and there’s a very strong sense of community.”

He also feels that the region and his new job are good fits for him.

“I am very into the arts and I’m very into nature and this is a place where I can have the best of both worlds,” Breau said.