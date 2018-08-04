Trenton death ruled a suicide

ELLSWORTH — A Trenton woman whose body was found in the mud flats of Goose Cove off Oak Point Road in Trenton July 18 had committed suicide, according to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body of Barbara Graves, 88, was found by passers-by.

“Barbara Graves was ruled a drowning and the manner is suicide,” said Maine Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman Mark Belserene. “I can’t release any further information or comment on this case.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department investigated the death. The Maine Marine Patrol and the Trenton Fire Department assisted at the scene.