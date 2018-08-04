Saturday - Aug 04, 2018

Trenton death ruled a suicide

August 4, 2018 by on News

ELLSWORTH — A Trenton woman whose body was found in the mud flats of Goose Cove off Oak Point Road in Trenton July 18 had committed suicide, according to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body of Barbara Graves, 88, was found by passers-by.

“Barbara Graves was ruled a drowning and the manner is suicide,” said Maine Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman Mark Belserene. “I can’t release any further information or comment on this case.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department investigated the death. The Maine Marine Patrol and the Trenton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Jennifer Osborn

Jennifer Osborn

Reporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American
News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576.
Jennifer Osborn

Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all)

Related Posts