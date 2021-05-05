Tremont Town Meeting draws first-time and seasoned voters

TREMONT—Residents chose a new member for the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday with 110 votes for Eric Eaton, three more than incumbent Kevin Buck.

Current Selectman Mike Mansolilli received 51 votes and there were 30 votes for David Campbell. Eaton will join the board at their next meeting on May 10 and serve a three-year term.

Voters also cast 142 ballots in favor of incumbent Keri Hayes for the Tremont Consolidated School Committee. There were 69 write-in votes for the open seat on that committee, 61 of which were cast for Eliza Bishop who won the vote. Hayes was also reelected to continue as a member of the High School Board of Trustees.

On Tuesday, Frank Gray was elected moderator for this year’s annual Town Meeting. Over the last half century, Gray has been elected moderator most years for the town’s annual proceedings.

Tremont’s open floor portion of Town Meeting was scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. in the Mount Desert Island High School parking lot.

After finishing tennis practice at the high school, Eliza Ramos, who had been looking forward to voting since she was a young child, accompanied her mother, Rachel Gorman-Ramos to the town office to register to vote and cast her very first election ballot. Ramos turned 18 in April and will be attending American University in Washington, D.C., in the fall to study political science and journalism.

“This is the start of her political career right here,” said Gorman-Ramos as she captured the moment on her phone.

There was one familiar face missing from this election, long-time voting registrar Janet Patton. For the last 26 years, Patton has been a fixture at every election in the town. On Tuesday, Patton almost forgot to come in and cast her ballot.

“If we hadn’t gone out for a ride and seen the sign at the end of the road, we would have missed it,” Patton told the Islander in a phone interview. “I almost forgot to vote. It seemed kind of strange.”

Inside this year’s town report is a capture of Patton and a tribute thanking her for the years she dedicated to being the registrar of voters.

“You do a lot. There’s a lot of hours and a lot of trainings you have to go through,” she said, recalling the 12–hour days and, for some elections, long nights. “I go back to when it was all hand count. We were in the gymnasium at the community center. I can remember one election we were there until after midnight.”

The final election Patton worked before retiring was the national one last November. It was one of the largest elections in the country’s history.

“One of the things that really stood out to me was the number of people who came out to vote,” she said. “That was a lot for Tremont.”