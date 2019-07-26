Tremont, Southwest Harbor to share code officer

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Beginning Monday, July 29, Tremont Code Enforcement Officer John Larson will also be working in Southwest Harbor part-time.

Southwest Harbor Town Manager Justin VanDongen told selectmen Tuesday that he has spent much of the last two weeks answering questions that normally go to a code enforcement officer.

“There are still some loose ends related to the applications that were underway prior to [former CEO Don Lagrange] Don’s departure,” VanDongen wrote in a memo.

Town officials accepted Lagrange’s resignation in June. Lagrange, who served the town in several different capacities over a dozen years, resigned effective immediately also leaving the licensed plumbing inspector position vacant.

Larson, who serves two other towns besides Tremont, will be available in Southwest Harbor on Mondays and Fridays.