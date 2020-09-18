Tremont News Briefs

Nonprofit money debated

TREMONT— Because they were closed this summer to campers, selectmen opted not to give Camp Beech Cliff the $5,000 approved by voters in the group of nonprofits on this year’s ballot.

Selectmen also questioned whether to disperse the funds approved for Island Explorer since the bus service did not run at all this season.

The $1,000 approved for Summer Festival of the Arts camp was dispersed because that organization offered online courses through the spring and a two-week program this summer.

“We shouldn’t be putting money towards something that doesn’t benefit the residents of Tremont,” selectman Mike Mansolilli said during the board’s discussion.

Town owns building

TREMONT— Pacific Hall, the building located at 737 Tremont Road, is now officially owned by the town.

Town Manager Chris Saunders told the Board of Selectmen during their meeting on Sept. 8 the paperwork for transference of ownership of the property had been completed.

Voters agreed to accept the building free of charge from former owner Morgan Churchman at this year’s Town Meeting ballot vote in July.

School and town officials are looking into the option of using the building for a new prekindergarten program that was to begin this fall.

School officials decided to delay the initiation of prekindergarten programs in three towns on Mount Desert Island because of budget constraints due to the pandemic and an uncertain economic future.

Planning Board down to six

TREMONT— Members of the Board of Selectmen agreed to accept the resignation of Planning Board member Wayne Stanley during their meeting Sept. 8 and not fill the seat.

Stanley submitted his letter of resignation to the town, effective immediately, in August. His term was set to expire in 2023.

Voters approved reducing the number of members of the Planning Board from seven to five at this year’s ballot Town Meeting vote. Planning Board Chairman Mark Good recommended that selectmen leave the seat empty until next year when two more terms on the board will expire. At that time, selectmen will be tasked to fill one of the empty seats to bring the board total to five members going forward.

‘No parking’ signs approved

TREMONT— State officials approved the town’s request to post ‘No Parking’ signs on Harbor Drive in the area of Bass Harbor Head Light.

Residents of the area asked members of the Board of Selectmen at the end of last year if parking along Harbor Drive, where it intersects with Lighthouse Road, could be prohibited because of traffic safety concerns.

‘No Parking’ signs were posted on Lighthouse Road at the start of the 2019 season after residents of the road requested the town post them due to congestion and inability to access and exit their properties.