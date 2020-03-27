Tremont keeping staff on site, officials meeting virtually  

TREMONT – As the state adjusts to necessary actions for public safety surrounding the coronavirus, town officials here are attempting to continue providing services for their residents in a limited capacity.

As an alternative to meeting in a public space, the Board of Selectmen, town manager Chris Saunders, Fire Chief Keith Higgins, Town Clerk Katie Dandurand and Harbormaster, and interim public works foreman, Justin Seavey met Friday via the video chat/conferencing format, Zoom, to determine the town’s direction in response to COVID-19.

At their meeting on March 16, selectmen voted unanimously to close the Town Office to the public but keep staff on site to answer phone calls and conduct whatever business was necessary outside of online services.

During the March 20 meeting, selectmen again voted to keep at least two staff members on site during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, alternating hours of coverage between office staff and members of the public works crew. Selectmen also voted to continue paying town employees at their normal rate, regardless of the number of hours they work.

Town officials also agreed, during the March 20 meeting, to write a letter to the public requesting any non-residents or seasonal residents be prepared to self-quarantine for two weeks if they decide to come to Tremont.

“We are a very small community with limited resources,” the letter says. “Unless you are able to sustain yourselves by providing your own housing, meals and other personal needs, you will find things extremely difficult if not impossible to visit here.”

In addition to deciding how to address the town’s approach to COVID-19, town officials are working to figure out what to do if the annual town meeting in May needs to be cancelled or postponed. According to Dandurand, deadlines for printing the town report and town meeting warrant are fast approaching.

“I would be very surprised if town meeting happens May 11 and 12,” said Saunders in an interview with the Islander last week.

Although selectmen approved a final draft of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget at their March 16 meeting, newly enacted legislation allows municipalities to fund operations at the same level voters approved at the last town meeting.

“If we repeated it, there would not be enough money,” said Saunders. During their budget discussions, selectmen made adjustments in an attempt to put enough money into an account for a road rebuild. Last year’s budget had about $25,000 for that purpose, “which doesn’t even come close to building a road,” he added.

Saunders has estimated it would cost about $300,000 to rebuild one of the four roads designated for reconstruction in the town. Selectmen were able to adjust several budget lines to come up with about a quarter of a million dollars in the FY21 budget for rebuilding a road.

“We did not get to the $300,000 like I had hoped,” said Saunders, adding that the project would have to be done within the tentatively approved budget, were it to go before voters.

There are 53 warrant articles slated to go on the 2020 annual town meeting warrant, including several to approve changes to a number of town ordinances.

“All of those ordinances would go away,” said Saunders, or go before voters for approval at a special town meeting scheduled at a later date.

Ordinances that are listed on the warrant with changes to be approved include the Consumer Fireworks Ordinance, the Wharf and Facilities Ordinance, the Land Use Ordinance, Road Ordinance, Alewife Ordinance and changing the name of the E911 Ordinance (Road numbering and identification) to the 911 Addressing Ordinance. Changes to the Planning Board Ordinance on the warrant include reducing the terms from five to three years and the number of seats on the board from seven to five.

“Pacific Hall, voters would not be able to decide,” Saunders added.

Last year, Morgan Churchman, who owns the building known as Pacific Hall located at 737 Tremont Road, offered it to the town free of charge. Three warrant articles are scheduled to go before voters – one for accepting the building, a second to create a reserve account for operating and maintaining it and a third to appropriate funding for the reserve.

At this time, the Board of Selectmen is scheduled to meet via Zoom at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27 and 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30. Friday’s meeting is focused on discussing any updates surrounding COVID–19 and Monday’s meeting contains a full agenda. For more information or to find out how to access these meetings, call the town office.