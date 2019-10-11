Tremont chooses to stay with sheriff

TREMONT — When given the choice to have Southwest Harbor’s police department cover their town, residents here voted nearly two to one to stay with county law enforcement coverage.

Of the 80 votes cast at Thursday’s special town meeting at the Tremont Town Office, the question of whether to negotiate and enter into a contract with the neighboring town’s police force was defeated by a vote of 51-29.

Frank Gray was elected moderator of the meeting, and more than an hour of discussion took place prior to the vote. Residents asked how the contract with Southwest Harbor’s police would affect each citizen’s taxes.

The three-year proposal from Southwest Harbor, which would have required the police department to add an additional officer and cruiser, offered 30 hours a week of coverage for $143,000 per year.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office charges the town $64/hour, also a three-year contract for 30 hours per week, which comes to $99,800 for the year.