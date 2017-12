BAR HARBOR — The removal of 18 of the 48 ash trees on Park Street in Bar Harbor will begin on Dec. 4 after a bid was accepted on Nov. 7, according to Public Works Director Chip Reeves.

Savage Forest Enterprise Inc. of Mount Desert bid $7,680 for the job, beating the other bid, from Trenton-based Eagle Arboriculture, of $10,500.

The budget for the project started at $16,210 and now sits at $8,350.