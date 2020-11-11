Tree planted at Northeast Harbor marina to honor Savage

MOUNT DESERT — A white spruce tree was planted at the Northeast Harbor Marina on Wednesday in memory of Tom Savage, who died Oct. 12 in an accident at his business, Savage Forest Enterprise Inc.

Micki Sumpter, director of the Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce, said that earlier this fall, she had been talking with members of the Garden Club of Mount Desert about planting a tree at the marina instead of just having a cut tree there for the holidays.

“Then Tom died, and the next thing we know, people were calling us saying, “We think it’s great that you’re putting up a holiday tree, but could it be in memory of Tom?’” Sumpter said. “They said it would be wonderful because he did so much with trees. So, we talked about it with the garden club and then the chamber board and the [chamber’s] event committee, and everybody was really for it.”

She said the garden club provided the seed money for the project. A.C. Parsons Landscaping has bought the tree and is donating the labor to plant it. Williams Irrigation Systems is donating the water hookup, MCM Electric is donating the electrical hookup and Harbormaster John Lemoine is donating the decorative lights for the tree.

Phil Smith of A.C. Parsons said the tree is slightly over 8 feet tall.

“The ones we looked at that were bigger didn’t look all that great,” he said. “We had to go to New Hampshire to secure this one…a special trip for a special cause.”