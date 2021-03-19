Treasurer staying until successor is settled in 

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt is scheduling interviews for the week of March 29 with candidates for the job of finance director.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Kathi Mahar, who announced in January that she planned to retire effective March 31 after nine years in the position, has agreed to continue working part time until the finance director is on board. She will work up to 24 hours a week at a rate of $40 an hour.

Then, once the finance director is on the job, Lunt said, “She will scale that back to up to 16 hours a week depending on how much time the new person would require to get up to speed. So, we will be well covered during that time so that we won’t have any gaps.

“I’m delighted that she has agreed to do that.”

The Board of Selectmen voted Monday to approve that arrangement.

The town is paying the Maine Municipal Association (MMA) $6,400 to help find a finance director. Lunt said in making that recommendation to the selectmen in January that the position “is of critical importance to the town of Mount Desert and warrants the investment for professional search assistance.”

“The cost of not filling the position with the right candidate is significantly higher than the cost of the search.”

Lunt said Monday that the MMA has been quite helpful in identifying finance director candidates.

“That’s where we’re working our [interview] list off of,” he said.