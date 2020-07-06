Treasurer claims record year  

AUGUSTA– State Treasurer Henry E.M. Beck, Esq. announced his office has had a record year of unclaimed property returned to Mainers during this fiscal year. The office has paid $17,009,612.08 to 30,527 owners. The number of individual owners paid beats the previous record set in fiscal year 2018 by over 1,000 claims.

Unclaimed property consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of inactivity. It includes items such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds and safe deposit box contents.

At present, the treasurer holds $260,982,994 of unclaimed property. File a claim at www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov/ or call (207) 624-7470 for assistance.