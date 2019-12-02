Trash talk set

MOUNT DESERT — Tony Smith and Carey Donovan will give a talk called “The Evolving World of Waste and Recycling” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Smith is the Public Works Director for the Town of Mount Desert, and Donavan is Tremont’s representative to the Acadia Disposal District.

They will discuss Coastal Resources of Maine, Fiberbright’s new plant in Hampden, which is now taking waste from 115 towns in northern and eastern Maine. Coastal Resources employs a variety of technologies to separate out and find uses for many materials commonly found in the waste stream.

Contact 276-3333.