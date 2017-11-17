Trash shift time

BAR HARBOR — At town meeting in June, voters approved a bond to reconstruct the Transfer Station and Recycling Center located at 9 White Spruce Road. The project has been bid and awarded to E.L. Shea of Ellsworth.

In order to complete that work, a temporary facility has been permitted and is being constructed at the old Highway Garage site at 135 Ledgelawn Ave.

“We expect to transition to the temporary facility from Nov. 27 and 28,” said Public Works Director Chip Reeves. “During this time, trash will still be dropped off at 9 White Spruce Road. We will not be accepting any recycled materials on those days. We expect to be fully operational at 135 Ledgelawn on Nov. 29.”

During the development of this project, the Recycling Task Force researched alternatives to the current system, which led to the decision to move to a single-sort recycling system.

“We will no longer be requiring recycled materials to be sorted, with the exception of glass,” Reeves said. “We will continue to separate glass because it passes through most recycling facilities’ processes and ends up as waste.”

Glass also can be hard on the single sort unit the town will use. Bins marked for glass will be located at the temporary site and ultimately at the reconstructed facility.

Information on single sort recycling will be available at 135 Ledgelawn when operational, the town office and the Public Works facility in Hulls Cove.

“We expect the transition back to 9 White Spruce Road to occur mid to late May, and that it will be similar to the transition to the temporary facility this fall,” Reeves said. “We look forward to everyone’s anticipated cooperation throughout this time period.”

Questions may be directed to Reeves at 288-1026 or the Highway Division office at 288-4681. Residents also may contact Solid Waste Superintendent Ron Graves directly at 288-4464.