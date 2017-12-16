Trash flow working well

BAR HARBOR — The temporary transfer station now in use at the old highway garage at 135 Ledgelawn Ave. has been satisfactory, said Public Works Director Chip Reeves. The site has been in use since just after Thanksgiving.

“It’s been a learning curve for everyone,” said Reeves. “The residents and commercial folks have been cooperative, and it’s been good.”

He said it’s understandable that the new system will take some getting used to, and the minor issues his team has encountered are due to unfamiliarity.

“If someone comes in the wrong way, they get [mad] and spin their tires and have to drive around, that sort of thing,” Reeves said. “Other than that, it’s been good.”

Reeves said that demolition is happening up the hill at the permanent transfer station site, but crews plan to work through the winter to complete construction by a tentative date of May 26.

A $2 million bid from Ellsworth-based construction business E.L. Shea Inc. was accepted by town officials on Nov. 14 for the new transfer station at 9 White Spruce Road.